Browns Make Major Decision on $3.25 Million Free Agent LB
Linebacker Devin Bush perhaps never lived up to the expectations of being the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he's been in the league for some time now and veteran linebackers don't just grow on trees.
Bush played for the Cleveland Browns last season on a one-year, $1.5 million "prove it" deal, and he apparently proved enough for a re-up with Cleveland. Adam Schefter is reporting that the Browns have given Bush another one-year deal, but this time it's worth $3.25 million.
That's a pretty nice raise for the soon-be-seventh year linebacker out of Michigan. Bush played in 16 games last season for the Browns and notched 76 tackles (45 solo), 9.5 stuffs, one sack and three passes defended.
His most productive season was undoubtedly his rookie season when he notched 109 tackles (72 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions, four passes defended and nine stuffs.
Bush never lived up to that rookie season with the Steelers and they eventually declined his fifth-year option. He played one year with the Seattle Seahawks before ending up in Cleveland, where he has apparently found a home.
While he's never been the star many envisioned, Bush was fourth on the team in tackles last season and third in tackles for loss with eight.
This is a deal that won't even come close to breaking the bank for the Browns but in the meantime they're bringing back a veteran defender who knows Jim Schwartz's system and he has the potential to be productive.
As far as re-signings that won't get a ton of press but can make an impact go, this is a win-win for both the Browns and Bush.