Cleveland Browns Get Major Public Approval From Deion Sanders
Much has been made about the Cleveland Browns pursuit of a quarterback this offseason. That quest may bring them face-to-face with the monumental decision to draft one with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
That all depends on how general manager Andrew Berry and his scouting staff feel about the two top names in the rookie class, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. To this point in the pre-draft process, Berry has already had conversations with the former.
And despite plenty of speculation that Sanders, with support from his Hall of Fame father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, wouldn't play for the Browns, Berry asserted that it wouldn't be an issue several weeks back.
Now, the elder Sanders has spoken on the matter for the first time this offseason and seemed to give an important stamp of approval for the Browns as a potential landing spot for his son.
It all unfolded during an interview on the Rich Eisen show at radio row in New Orleans on Friday. Sanders declared that his son was ready to be the face of a franchise, to which Eisen asked him what team he thinks he may end up being the face of.
"I think it's going to be one of the top three, for sure," Sanders said of where his son is likely to end up. "I've spoken to all but one. That's the Titans, I haven't spoken to them yet, but he has. But the others I've spoken to."
The fact that he specifically revealed that he has already met with the Browns, and expressed no reservations whatsoever about them drafting his son is an important development.
Time will tell whether or not the Browns like Sanders enough to take him with the second overall pick. Even if they do, the Titans have to first pass on him at No. 1 before the Browns even have a chance to draft him.
As Eisen mentioned in the clip, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan had some high praise for Sanders recently, comparing his arm talent to that of Bengals' QB Joe Burrow.
Teams like the Browns will next get a chance to interact with Sanders at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month. How the next several months play out leading up to the draft could determine whether or not Cleveland wants to make Sanders the face of the franchise for years to come.