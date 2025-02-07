Browns Trade Myles Garrett to Shocking NFC Team in Trade Suggestion
The Cleveland Browns have been in the NFL rumor mill constantly since Myles Garrett made his trade request public. Now, there is not an end in sight to all of the ideas about where the superstar pass rusher could end up being traded.
Of course, there have been elite contenders mentioned many different teams. Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and even the Dallas Cowboys have been thrown around as trade destinations.
That being said, the Browns do not have to trade him to a top-tier contender. They can move him wherever they feel they can get the most return.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone has suggested a shocking potential trade destination in the NFC.
He suggested that Cleveland could trade Garrett to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and more.
"The Arizona Cardinals are a team that doubled their win total from 2023 into 2024 and are close," Scataglia wrote. "They have a lot in place at the moment but are missing some juice up front. The Cards sending pick 16 plus more capital could allow the Browns to reset along the defensive front and would give Garrett a great chance to succeed for the final years of his NFL career."
"It would be an interesting move, and I am not sure many people would peg the Cardinals as the team to be in on this, but you have to wonder if them just having a better pass rush would be enough for at least one more win into 2025."
To this point, not many have viewed the Cardinals as a potential top trade suitor for Garrett. However, they could put together an intriguing offer if they were inclined to do so.
Garrett would certainly take their defense to the next level. Arizona would be getting a player who racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass during the 2024 season. Those numbers alone would take them a big step forward.
However, there is a chance that Garrett would have no interest in playing for the Cardinals. That could scare Arizona away from taking a chance on trading big value for him.
Hopefully, the two sides will be able to work together on a good trade that makes sense for both the Browns and Garrett. The Cardinals might be an intriguing sleeper team to keep an eye on.
