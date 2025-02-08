NFL Star Getting Shredded Over Comments on Browns' Myles Garrett
The Detroit Lions are being considered one of the top potential landing spots for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett in the event of a trade, which makes perfect sense.
After all, Garrett wants to compete for a Super Bowl, and the Lions just went 15-2. They could also use some help with their pass rush, as they totaled just 41 sacks in 2024.
However, it doesn't appear that Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson wants Garrett very much, as the former No. 2 overall pick offered some weird comments on Garrett when asked about the possibility of the Lions acquiring him.
Well, Detroit radio host Mike Valenti did not approve of Hutchinson's comments and said as much on WXYT-FM 97.1.
"What time in history have you ever heard a great player say they didn't want to be surrounded by other great players?" Valenti questioned. "It's one of the dumbest things I've ever heard. Just straight away. If you want to say it's above your pay grade, you want to stay out of it, I get it. If you want to say, 'Hell yeah, I'd love to have him, but clearly that decision is made above my head, cool.' You know what, I've never heard from a great player, 'Nah, we don't really need that. Can't have that many good people on a D-line.' No one, ever."
It almost seemed as if Hutchinson was a bit jealous and didn't want to share the spotlight with Garrett. Not sure how else to explain his remarks.
Hutchinson missed most of this past season due to a leg injury, finishing with 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks in five games. He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 after racking up 51 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.
The 24-year-old broke into the NFL in 2022.
