Lions Superstar Doesn't Seem to Want Browns' Myles Garrett
The Detroit Lions have been named one of the top potential trade suitors for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, which makes complete sense given the circumstances.
Garrett wants to compete for a Super Bowl, and the Lions are coming off of a season in which they won 15 games.
So, you would think Detroit would be incredibly open to bringing Garrett aboard, right?
Well, not so fast.
While at NFL Honors on Thursday night, Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was asked about the possibility of his team swinging a deal for Garrett, and he didn't seem too enthralled about the idea.
"Everyone’s asking me about that. I don’t know," Hutchinson said, via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press. "I don’t think — you can’t have that many dudes on one D-line, I don’t know. Who knows, but I think it’s very unlikely?"
Hmm, seems like Hutchinson doesn't want to share the spotlight with Garrett, perhaps?
Hutchinson himself is one of the best defenders in football, but he unfortunately played in just five games this year due to a leg injury that ended his season. During his time on the field in 2024, the 24-year-old was dominant, registering 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
Detroit selected Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions during his debut campaign, and in 2023, he racked up 51 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
A duo of Hutchinson and Garrett would be absolutely lethal in the trenches, but it doesn't seem like the former is all that open to the idea. Or at least he doesn't think it's very feasible.
