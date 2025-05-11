Deion Sanders Fires Off Blunt Message on Cleveland Browns QB
The Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, so there is no doubt we will be hearing an awful lot from Sanders' father, Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders, so long as Sanders remains in Cleveland.
Shedeur made his Browns debut this weekend, participating in the team's rookie minicamp and flashing some dazzling skills.
His showing certainly made his dad proud, and Deion did not waste any team firing off a strong message regarding his son's play on social media.
Obviously, Shedeur has a long way to go, but he definitely made a strong first impression, arriving at Browns camp early and handling reporters incredibly well.
Sanders was expected by many to be a first-round pick in the draft last month, but he slid all the way to Day 3 for various reasons.
Heck, even Cleveland took a quarterback before Sanders, as the Browns nabbed Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
Sanders will be competing with several other signal-callers for the starting job next season. Cleveland added veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco during the offseason, so chances are, one fo the two more experienced quarterbacks will be under center in Week 1 next September.
However, Sanders stands a great chance of potentially supplanting either Flacco or Pickett at some point in 2025. Flacco is 40 years old, and Pickett certainly does not seem to be a franchise-caliber quarterback.
Sanders was coached by his father throughout his collegiate career, which began at Jackson State in 2021 and concluded at Colorado in 2024.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Fans Will Absolutely Love This Bold Prediction on QB Situation
MORE: Browns' Shedeur Sanders Gets Hilariously Honest on His Popularity
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Checks Reporter for Divisive Question
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Sends Strong Message to Critics
MORE: Browns Legend Receives Surprising Shoutout from Jets Rookie