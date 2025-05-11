Browns Fans Will Absolutely Love This Bold Prediction on QB Situation

“I do think the Browns try to see what they have in both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the regular season quicker than some fans might realize.”



🎙️ @RuiterWrongFAN and @NickPedone12 on the #Browns approach at QB this season 🏈⬇️



🔊 Listen: https://t.co/qjr0aeBlT5 pic.twitter.com/7I8FqpACu7