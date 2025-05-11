Browns Fans Will Absolutely Love This Bold Prediction on QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns completely revamped their quarterback room this offseason, adding four new pieces into the fray. They swung a trade for Kenny Pickett, signed folk hero Joe Flacco and drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Naturally, the general expectation is that Flacco—a 40-year-old seasoned veteran—will likely open the 2025 NFL campaign as the starter, but Browns fans would obviously like to see one of the two rookies taking snaps at some point next fall.
Nick Pedone of 92.3 The Fan feels that Cleveland may not stick with Flacco (or possibly Pickett) for too long under center and surmises that the Browns may to throw Gabriel or Sanders into the mix relatively quickly.
"I think the Browns do try to see what they have in both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on the field, in the regular season, quicker than some fans might realize," Pedone said.
This is music to the ears of Cleveland, because let's be honest: no one is expecting the Browns to make the playoffs next season, so there really is no point in sticking with Flacco or Pickett for too long unless neither of the rookies are even remotely close to being ready.
Sanders is obviously the bigger name of the two incoming first-year quarterbacks, but he was ironically selected by Cleveland in the fifth round, two rounds after Gabriel.
Yes, Gabriel did finish third in Heisman Trophy voting last season, but the prevailing thought is that Sanders stands a much better chance of becoming a successful NFL signal-caller, and during his final year at Colorado, he tossed 37 touchdown passes while leading the nation in completion percentage.
Whether or not the Browns actually decide to make a quick switch to one of the two rookies is anyone's guess, but it absolutely makes sense for Cleveland to at least give one of them a shot next fall unless extenuating circumstances do not allow for it.
