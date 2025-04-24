Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns May Be Open to Trading Two Key Players

Andrew Berry has reportedly been busy on the phone lines.

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) celebrates during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
/ Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Much of the talk surrounding the Cleveland Browns leading up to the NFL Draft has been whether or not they will trade the No. 2 overall pick, likely to a team looking to move up and select Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter.

However, those trade conversations may not be the only ones that Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry is having. According to a report from Fox Sports Insider Jordan Schultz, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome and defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo are believed to be available for a trade ahead of Thursday night's first round.

Newsome, the No. 26 pick by Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft, has played in 54 career games for the Browns, starting 42. He has caught three interceptions over the past two seasons — including a pick six in 2023 — and has racked up 155 total tackles in his four years in Cleveland. Newsome is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but projects to be a starter in 2025.

If the Browns select Hunter, that could also potentially make Newsome the odd man out of a secondary room that includes Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr.

Okoronkwo is entering his third season with the Browns. He spent four years with the Rams from 2018 to 2021 and won Super Bowl LVI, then played for the Texans for one year before signing with Cleveland in 2023 free agency. Okoronkwo is entering the final season of a three-year, $19 million contract and has played in 30 games over his two seasons in Cleveland. He has posted 7.5 sacks and 54 total tackles with the Browns.

According to Over The Cap, the Browns have $19 million in cap space and $9 million in effective cap space. Cleveland could also look to move Newsome or Okoronkwo in a trade that gets the Browns back into the end of the first round, potentially to select a quarterback.

