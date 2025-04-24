ESPN Insider Predicts Browns to Make Massive First-Round Trade
All signs are currently pointing toward the Cleveland Browns selecting Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. But with the quarterback position still in limbo, analysts are not ruling out the Browns making a big move to land their passer of the future.
In his final mock draft prior to Thursday, ESPN Insider Field Yates predicted the Browns would double-dip on Buffaloes first-rounders. After taking Hunter at No. 2, Yates wrote that Cleveland would trade back into the first round to select quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 29 overall.
"Predicting landing spots for quarterbacks beyond Ward has proved difficult this year, but if Sanders gets past Pittsburgh at No. 21, Cleveland could get good value here," Yates said. "He's accurate and throws with touch, and he'd improve the Browns' QB outlook."
Cleveland currently has two healthy quarterbacks on its roster in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns would likely move up from their No. 33 overall pick in a trade with Washington, which currently holds the No. 29 overall pick. Making the selection at the end of the first round instead of the beginning of the second would also add a fifth-year option to the player's rookie contract.
Sanders would reunite with his college teammate, Hunter, who Yates said has very few weaknesses in his game.
"Cleveland GM Andrew Berry said the Browns view Hunter primarily as a wide receiver at the next level, but he also acknowledged that they would use him on both sides of the ball if they take him at No. 2," Yates said. "He can help them in both places — especially the passing offense, which averaged a league-low 5.9 yards per attempt last season."
If the Browns ended up with both Hunter and Sanders, Cleveland fans would almost certainly be ecstatic. As well as adding two top-end playmakers, the team would become significantly more exciting as a on-field and off-field product.