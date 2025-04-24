NFL Insider Makes Final Prediction on Cleveland Browns' Trade Rumors
The Browns selecting Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall seems to be the foregone conclusion of what will happen in Thursday night's NFL Draft.
However, Cleveland has still been picking up the phone on potential trade offers. According to ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler in a Wednesday report, a team source said "it would be foolish" not to hear out other teams in case of a potential godfather offer to move up to No. 2.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero acknowledged several teams looking to make a trade, but for now, it sounds like the Browns are staying put.
"Jacksonville at No. 5 is a team that potentially could be trying to move up," Pelissero said on Thursday's Good Morning Football show on NFL Network. "My understanding is it is unlikely the Browns actually trade the No. 2 overall pick, but if they did, you can burn all those mock drafts immediately."
With all 32 teams owning their own first-round pick entering the first day of the NFL Draft, this is now the latest the league has ever gone without a trade for a first-round selection.
The Browns have spent extensive time with Hunter, the Colorado cornerback and wide receiver who projects to be the second pick behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward. While his talent at defensive back is undeniable, with some even calling it Hall-of-Fame-caliber, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has said the team views Hunter as more of a wide receiver due to his explosive abilities.