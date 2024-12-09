Browns' Myles Garrett Displays Optimism Amid Brutal Season
The Cleveland Browns ended up losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a final score of 27-14 in Week 14. With the loss, they dropped to 3-10 on the season and the brutal year continued.
All season long, the Browns have looked like a bad football team. There are some who think they're only a piece or two away, but that simply could not be further from the truth.
Unfortunately, it's much more likely that Cleveland will need to go through a full rebuild as opposed to them being able to turn things around and get back into contention.
Despite the brutal 2024 season, superstar Myles Garrett is finding ways to remain optimistic.
Following his team's loss to the Steelers, Garrett spoke out with a great take that everyone on the roster should listen to and find encouragement in.
“I”m just looking forward to the next game. That’s all that’s promised to us. So go out and continue playing for your team, your brothers, the name on the back of your jersey. There’s a legacy behind all of that. Find your why, and make these count, whether they add to something at the end of the year or not, make them count,” Garrett said.
He's not wrong. The Browns have to keep pushing and trying to compete.
Even though they won't make the playoffs and the season will be a disappointment, they can't afford to stop trying.
Playing for pride is just as good of a reason to play as competing for the playoffs.
Garrett has put together another very strong season with Cleveland. He has played in 13 games, racking up 35 total tackles to go along with 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
He is also just 0.5 sacks away from having 100 in his career.
At 28 years old, Garrett is focused on working hard to come back stronger next season. The 2024 season might be over, but the hard work put in each year always helps build a team and individuals.
No one should give up and they should all be focused on competing to the best level they can.
Next up for the Browns will be a Week 15 matchup against Kansas City Chiefs at home. A win over the two-time defending champions would do an awful lot for morale.