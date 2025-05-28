Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Receives Major Hype for 2025
Myles Garrett topped Pro Football Focus's 2025 edge defender rankings for the third consecutive season after leading the NFL in multiple PFF categories, including pass-rush grade (92.8), total pressures (83), pass-rush win rate (23.1%), and pressure rate (18.1%). Garrett 's overall PFF grade for 2024 was 92.3, which ranked second out of 211 edge defenders.
After the conclusion of the Cleveland Browns' recent three-win campaign, Garrett requested a trade from the team in February of this year. The Browns responded by signing Garrett to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in early March. At the time, Garrett's new deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with an average annual value (AAV) of $40 million and over $123 million guaranteed.
Garrett is the Cleveland Browns' all-time franchise leader in sacks, amassing 102.5 career sacks over eight seasons. His career totals also include 352 total tackles, 20 forced fumbles, and 200 quarterback hits, and he is the only active NFL player to record at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons.
Late last season, Garrett became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 100 career sacks, at the age of 28. He reached this milestone in 115 games, tying him with Bruce Smith and Lawrence Taylor as the fourth-fastest player to reach the 100-sack mark:
Garrett has earned six Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro honors over the course of his NFL career. He was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and has consistently ranked among the league's elite pass rushers since entering the NFL.
Garrett was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Texas A&M, where he recorded 32.5 sacks over three seasons.