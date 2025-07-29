Browns Digest

Browns' Owner Gives Major Quinshon Judkins Update

Cleveland Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam recently spoke out about the current situation with running back Quinshon Judkins.

Dylan Feltovich

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2025 NFL season just around the corner, the questions surround Cleveland Browns' 2025 second round pick Quinshon Judkins remain unanswered heading into week one. However, fans were given some clarity this week about his status from the team's owner, Jimmy Haslam.

When asked about Judkins on Tuesday afternoon, Haslam told reporters that the organization is "cautiously optimistic" that the rookie running back will sign and play for Cleveland.

"I do [expect Judkins to sign], but we all understand with the process of the law, and the process of law does not move quickly," Haslam said. "But we are cautiously optimistic."

In addition to his comments about if he expects Judkins to eventually sign, the Browns' longtime owner claimed that there was nothing in his background that showed concerns.

"Let's go back and look at Quinshon, lets look at Devin, let's look at Michael Hall, and there was, to the best of my knowledge...there was nothing in their backgrounds that showed anything like this," Haslam stated.

After rushing for over 1,000 yards with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season, general manager Andrew Berry decided to use the No. 36 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. And while many believed the star rookie would play a key role in the offense this season, the hype came to a hault after he was arrested earlier this month.

Judkins remains as one of the few players within his draft class to have yet sign their rookie deal and is not practicing with the team during training camp.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Browns' Rookie Defender Taking On Major Role In Training Camp

MORE: Insider Drops Update on Cleveland Browns' Potential WR Addition

MORE: Cleveland Browns Expected to Complete Significant Trade

MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans Won't Like This Shedeur Sanders Update

MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Major Move for 22.5-Sack Defender

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/News