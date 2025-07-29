Browns' Owner Gives Major Quinshon Judkins Update
With the 2025 NFL season just around the corner, the questions surround Cleveland Browns' 2025 second round pick Quinshon Judkins remain unanswered heading into week one. However, fans were given some clarity this week about his status from the team's owner, Jimmy Haslam.
When asked about Judkins on Tuesday afternoon, Haslam told reporters that the organization is "cautiously optimistic" that the rookie running back will sign and play for Cleveland.
"I do [expect Judkins to sign], but we all understand with the process of the law, and the process of law does not move quickly," Haslam said. "But we are cautiously optimistic."
In addition to his comments about if he expects Judkins to eventually sign, the Browns' longtime owner claimed that there was nothing in his background that showed concerns.
"Let's go back and look at Quinshon, lets look at Devin, let's look at Michael Hall, and there was, to the best of my knowledge...there was nothing in their backgrounds that showed anything like this," Haslam stated.
After rushing for over 1,000 yards with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season, general manager Andrew Berry decided to use the No. 36 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. And while many believed the star rookie would play a key role in the offense this season, the hype came to a hault after he was arrested earlier this month.
Judkins remains as one of the few players within his draft class to have yet sign their rookie deal and is not practicing with the team during training camp.
