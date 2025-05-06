Cleveland Browns Planning Rare Change That Should Make Fans Happy
The Cleveland Browns have certainly made some significant moves this offseason, most of which came during the NFL Draft as a result of the Browns not having much money to spend in free agency.
Cleveland selected two quarterbacks, a pair of running backs and a few other very intriguing pieces in the draft, providing some very serious intrigue heading into 2025.
But the Browns are also apparently preparing another change that should satisfy their fan base, but it has nothing to do with adding more players.
In this instance, the alteration is related to Cleveland's uniforms, as Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net has reported that the Browns will be revealing a new helmet this summer, which is definitely exciting considering that their helmets have largely remained unchanged.
"The Browns unveiled white alternate helmets in 2023 and have paired them with their 1946 throwback uniforms ever since, but they could be adjusting the stripes to better match their pants," Lind wrote. "They could also reveal a new brown shell to pair with their Color Rush design, though that hasn’t been worn since 2022."
Cleveland's uniforms have always been rather plain, especially when it comes to its helmets. As a matter of fact, the Browns are the only team in the NFL that don't have a logo on their headgear.
Of course, that obviously has to do with the fact that Cleveland's emblem is literally just a helmet, so it's kind of hard to get creative when that's all you have to work with.
But maybe the Browns will be incorporating something new this time around. We'll see.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Rookie QB Receives Dubious Outlook From ESPN Insider
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Major Announcement About Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Baffling QB Trade With Hated Rival
MORE: Browns Reveal Significant Contract Details on Controversial Addition
MORE: Former Browns Player Throws Shade at Cleveland, and He Has a Point