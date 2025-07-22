Blockbuster WR Trade Could be Back on the Table for Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of help in their receiving corps, and just about everyone understands that at this point. However, there have not been many viable options for the Browns.
In retrospect, Cleveland probably should have chosen a wide receiver in the NFL Draft rather than doubling up on both quarterback and running back. But the Browns now have to play the hand they've been dealt (by themselves), so it's time to get creative.
On that note, Cleveland may have a blockbuster trade option emerging at the wide receiver position now that Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin is apparently prepared to request a trade in the event that he cannot strike a new contract agreement with his team.
If McLaurin becomes available, he would definitely comprise a very intriguing option for the Browns, who have no proven depth behind Jerry Jeudy. A McLaurin-Jeudy duo would be tantalizing, to say the least, and it would make the transition to a rookie quarterback much easier.
McLaurin has posted five straight 1,000-yard campaigns and hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, earning his second Pro Bowl appearance and a Second-Team All-Pro selection. His track record speaks for itself.
Now, it should be said that there are a couple of caveats here.
First and foremost, McLaurin is entering the final year of his deal, and he could instantly squash any potential move to Cleveland by informing the Browns that he would not re-sign long term. That is a very distinct possibility considering that Cleveland went 3-14 last year and has shown zero signs of being a playoff contender in 2025.
Second, even if McLaurin would be willing to sign an extension with the Browns, he turns 30 years old in September. Would Cleveland really want to hand $30 million annually to an aging receiver when the franchise is smack dab in the middle of a quasi-rebuild?
Nevertheless, the idea of McLaurin in a Browns uniform is obviously tempting, and it would make what currently appears to be a very drab Cleveland offense considerably more interesting.
