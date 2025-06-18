Insider Discloses Crucial Intel on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
It has certainly been a wild ride for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft but instead fell all the way to Round 5, where the Browns traded up to land him.
The reason for Sanders' slide is still rather ambiguous, although there has been speculation that teams were not exactly impressed with the way he handled pre-draft interviews. Others have surmised that perhaps the Colorado Buffaloes product was not quite as good as advertised.
Well, NFL insider Peter Schrager has shut down any notion of Sanders possessing attitude issues, as he says that the 23-year-old has been a model citizen since arriving in Cleveland and has never actually been viewed as an agitator.
"I've heard he's been outstanding in the building," Schrager said on the Pat McAfee Show. "No one thought he was this like, malcontent."
Schrager did note that the decisions Sanders made throughout the pre-draft process may have rubbed teams the wrong way, such as not having an agent and not taking part in certain aspects of the workouts but that no one thought he was a "bad kid."
"I mean, this is a guy who has been training to be a professional football player since the day he was born and is ready for this moment," Schrager added.
Obviously, something must have happened for Sanders to plummet all the way to Day 3 of the draft, especially after throwing 37 touchdown passes and completing 74 percent of his passes in 2024, the latter of which led the country.
But Schrager has revealed that it wasn't quite at the level that many have speculated and that Sanders is doing just fine getting along with his new Browns teammates.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Urged to Swing Major Trade to Solve Massive Problem
MORE: Former Cleveland Browns Star Shockingly Remains Unsigned
MORE: Browns' Former First-Round Draft Pick Named Absurd Cut Candidate
MORE: Could the Cleveland Browns Trade Shedeur Sanders?
MORE: 3 Non-Shedeur Sanders Reasons to be Pumped About the Browns in 2025