Cleveland Browns Urged to Swing Major Trade to Solve Massive Problem
The Cleveland Browns inexplicably did not select a wide receiver in the NFL Draft in spite of having basically no proven depth behind Jerry Jeudy at the position.
Yes, the Browns signed Diontae Johnson in free agency, but the former Pro Bowler is long past his prime and played for three different teams in 2024.
As a result, Cleveland has a major hole in its receiving corps right now, which is not exactly ideal with a rookie quarterback on deck.
There are some veteran wide receivers still available in free agency, such as Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper (how about a reunion?) and Gabe Davis, but there has not been any traction between Cleveland and any of those three players. At least not that we know of.
Taking that into consideration, the Browns' best bet to add some more weapons in their aerial attack may be to pursue a trade, which is exactly what Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is asking them to do with training camp around the corner.
"Cleveland should also scour the trade and free-agent markets for additional receiver help," Knox wrote. "Jerry Jeudy emerged as a legitimate No. 1 option last season, but the depth behind him leaves a lot of questions."
Again, the free-agent market doesn't offer a whole lot, and it's hard to imagine either Allen or Cooper — especially the latter, for obvious reasons — wanting to sign with the Browns.
The trade block is not full of wide outs, either, but perhaps Cleveland can entice another team into swinging a deal. Maybe the Browns can try to pry Terry McLaurin away from the Washington Commanders? Even then, though, McLaurin turns 30 years old in September and is entering the final year of his deal.
Realistically speaking, Cleveland should have made more of an effort to rectify this problem in the draft.
