Cleveland Browns Projected to Land Major Defensive Line Help
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season with big-time goals of making the playoffs and possibly even winning the AFC North.
Looking at the roster, the talent is certainly there for them to have that kind of year. However, there are a few main factors that need to go the Browns' way in order to make those goals become a reality.
First and foremost, Cleveland will need quarterback Deshaun Watson to have a big bounce-back year. He has had two poor years in a row, playing in just six games, each, since being traded to the Browns. Watson still has elite talent, but he has to show it on the field.
Secondly, Nick Chubb needs to get back to full health and make a major impact this season. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season, but should be back at some point in the year.
Finally, the defense has to live up to its full potential. The expectations are that the Browns' defense will be one of the top three in the NFL, possibly even the best.
That being said, Cleveland is being projected to land even more help on the defensive front.
Sports Illustrated released a new 2025 NFL mock draft. In that mock draft, the Browns selected Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 9 overall pick.
"The Browns could be a team in search of a first-round quarterback next year if Deshaun Watson doesn’t show consistency during his third season in Cleveland. But with three quarterbacks already gone in this mock draft, the Browns continue to load up their dominant defense with interior help for edge rusher Myles Garrett. Graham’s strength and relentless motor make him an ideal candidate to take over for veteran defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris."
Granted, we're still very early to be looking at a mock draft. Not even one game has been played to determine what the draft order could look like.
Despite those facts, the mock draft has Cleveland picking No. 9 overall, which insinuates a prediction that they will have a poor 2024 season.
In a previous mock draft by CBS Sports, the Browns were projected to land Texas Longhorns' quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first round.
Graham would be an intriguing addition. Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, he's an intimidating presence on the defensive line.
Throughout his two years at Michigan so far, Graham has racked up 53 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and two defended passes. He projects to be a star at the NFL level.
Obviously, this is just a projection, but Graham would make the Cleveland defense even more dangerous. He's a name to keep an eye on throughout the 2024 college football season.