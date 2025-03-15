Browns May Want Russell Wilson, But There's a Catch
The Cleveland Browns appear to be zeroing in on a veteran quarterback, and it seems like it is Russell Wilson.
Wilson is the top free-agent quarterback available right now, and while he may not be the same player from his Seattle Seahawks days, he is still serviceable and could provide the Browns with a nice bridge option.
There is a catch if Cleveland is going to land Wilson, though: it probably won't simply be able to bag him on a one-year contract.
New York Giants insider Ruben Vargas has reported that the Giants offered the 10-time Pro Bowler a one-year deal, but Wilson is actually searching for a two-year pact.
Would the Browns be willing to give that to the 36-year-old?
Wilson spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making 11 starts and throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes.
He is clearly a declining player, and going beyond one year could be a risky proposition for Cleveland depending on how the contract is structured.
Perhaps Wilson would be amenable to accepting a one-year guarantee with a team option for 2026, but he also may be looking for more individual control.
The thing is, Wilson doesn't have a whole lot of options at this point, so he simply be at the mercy of the market. Still, if the Browns want to get their quarterback situation solved as soon as possible, they may have to give into Wilson's demands.
We'll see if Cleveland ultimately makes a move for Wilson in the coming days.
