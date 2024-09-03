Cleveland Browns Star Amari Cooper Receives Bold Prediction
The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 NFL action. As they prepare to open up the season, they are hoping to see the offense play at a much higher level than it did last year.
A lot of that will fall on the shoulders of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. He is facing a make-or-break season with the Browns and will be asked to come through with a much stronger season than he has in his first two years with the team. Honestly, he couldn't get much worse.
Amari Cooper is going to be another key deciding factor in just how good the Cleveland offense ends up being.
During the 2023 NFL season, Cooper ended up catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. Those numbers weren't bad at all considering the rollercoaster the team had at the quarterback position.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Cooper is expected to have a better year.
Ethan Simpson of Dawg Pound Daily has provided one bold prediction for Cooper. He believes the Browns' star wideout will end up catching 10 touchdowns in 2024.
Taking A Look At the 10-Touchdown Prediction for Amari Cooper
If he were to reach the 10-touchdown mark, Cooper would set a new career high for himself. He has never caught double digit touchdowns throughout the entirety of his nine-year career.
The most that he has ever caught is nine during the 2022 season with Cleveland.
Racking up that big numbers would also suggest a much bigger all-around offense in 2024. That is exactly what the Browns need to do in order to get into the playoffs and compete in the AFC North.
At 30 years old, Cooper is coming off of a tough offseason. He went through a contract standoff with Cleveland and also was offered in a trade package for Brandon Aiyuk. Despite those two things, he's hopeful to have a big-time year.
It will be interesting to see if this prediction ends up being accurate. Obviously, it's just an opinion, but it's one that would mean very good things for the Browns if he's able to accomplish it.