Browns Star Myles Garrett Lightly Linked to Packers
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do this offseason and they also must find a way to convince superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett that they can get back to winning next season.
Garrett has made it very clear to the Browns that he does not want to be a part of a rebuild. If Cleveland cannot convince him that they can win, he could very well end up requesting a trade.
Should that happen, a lot of teams around the league would love to get their hands on Garrett.
If Garrett does request a trade, where could he end up landing? One potential landing spot could end up being the Green Bay Packers.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report took a look at the Packers' offseason needs following their Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He mentioned Garrett as a potential trade target if he's made available, along with a couple of other elite defensive players.
"Green Bay's playoff window is open, so if a legitimate difference-maker like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby or Sauce Gardner ends up on the trade market, Gutekunst will probably consider it," Knox wrote. "Otherwise, the Packers will probably keep their picks and trust their ability to find talent in the draft."
Prior to the NFL trade deadline this year, the Packers were linked as a potential suitor for Garrett if he was moved. Obviously, the Browns ended up hanging onto their franchise face.
During the 2024 NFL season with Cleveland, Garrett put up big-time numbers once again. He played in all 17 games, racking up 47 total tackles to go along with 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
At 29 years old and turning 30 during the middle of the 2025 season, Garrett is winding down the prime of his career. He doesn't have time to waste on a rebuild.
While it seems that he would prefer to stay with Cleveland, joining a clear-cut contender like Green Bay would have to be of interest. He could be the missing piece that takes the Packers to a Super Bowl.
All of that being said, the hope is that the Browns' front office can put together and execute a plan to start winning again in 2025. Garrett has been the heart and soul of the franchise. Hopefully, he doesn't end his career elsewhere.