Browns Named Top Landing Spot for Superstar WR
The Cleveland Browns are in need of a No. 1 wide receiver after trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier this season.
Heck, even if they didn't trade Cooper, he probably would have walked via free agency, so the Browns would have needed another receiver regardless.
Cleveland is slated to have expansive cap room in 2025, so the Browns could attempt to address the issue in free agency. But they could also tackle the NFL Draft.
Given that Cleveland is just 2-8, it stands a great chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in April, and if it does, Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter would be available.
Hunter recently revealed that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft, and Bleacher Report's Doric Sam has already name the Browns as one of the top potential destinations for the star pass-catcher.
"Despite the Browns' struggles this season, Stefanski has been able to get solid production out of former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy in his first year with the Browns after the wideout's disappointing run with the Denver Broncos," Sam wrote. "Cleveland also traded away veteran receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier this season, leaving a hole on the outside that Hunter would be a perfect fit to fill."
Of course, Hunter also plays cornerback, but the general consensus is that he will probably be deployed as a wide receiver on the NFL level.
Cleveland is in desperate need of explosive options offensively, so if it does select Hunter, you can bet that the Browns will use him as a receiver.
Of course, Cleveland also needs a quarterback, so it may opt to go in a different direction even if it does get the opportunity to select Hunter in the spring.