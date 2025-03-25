Browns Urged to Make Bold Move, Add Two More QBs

"I love the idea of Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Kenny Pickett. I like that a lot. I'm bringing three guys in and I'm going to let them compete."



Jeff Phelps tells @andy_baskin how he'd construct the #Browns QB room



