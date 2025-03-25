Browns Urged to Make Bold Move, Add Two More QBs
The Cleveland Browns have one active quarterback on the roster at the moment, former Eagles and Steelers signal caller Kenny Pickett. That's bound to change sooner rather than later as general manager Andrew Berry turns over every stone to build a new QB room.
One notable Cleveland radio personality shared his plan to do just that. Jeff Phelps of 92.3 The Fan's Baskin and Phelps revealed the two quarterbacks he'd look to add in the coming weeks both via free agency and the NFL Draft.
"I love the idea of Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Kenny Pickett," said Phelps on Monday. I like that a lot ... I'm bringing three guys in and I'm going to let them compete."
Cleveland has been linked to Wilson already this offseason, after hosting him on a visit during the first week of free agency. The 13-year veteran has yet to make any final decisions regarding where he'll play in 2025, but has options.
Dart, meanwhile, will be available to the Browns in the NFL Draft next month. It's unlikely the Browns would take Dart with the No. 2 overall. But in waiting for Dart, Berry could use that selection on another standout player and snag the Ole Miss product later.
For now, Berry is sorting out whether or not he's prefer to draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders or Miami gunslinger Cam Ward with their first pick. It's starting to sound more likely that Ward won't be available when they're on the clock.
Depending on how they feel about Sanders, Dart may actually come into focus, and Phelps' QB room of Wilson, Dart and Pickett may just become reality.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Insider Breaks Browns Fans' Hearts With Major Trade Update
MORE: Browns Pass On Quarterback In New Three-Round Mock Draft
MORE: Browns' Cam Ward Hopes Take Major Hit
MORE: Browns QB Target Draws Intriguing Comparison To NFL Legend