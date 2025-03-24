Browns' Cam Ward Hopes Take Major Hit
As expected, the Cleveland Browns have some serious competition for Miami Hurricane's quarterback Cam Ward.
The consensus top quarterback of the 2025 draft class is holding his Pro Day on Monday, one month out from the NFL Draft, and the Tennessee Titans have pulled out all the stops to show their interest in the gunslinger.
According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Titans sent their head coach Brian Callahan, general manager Mike Borgonzi, and president Burke Nihill along with a handful of other staff members, to attend Ward's Pro Day.
Additionally, Jackson noted that the team's in-house TV and website production team are on site. For Tennessee to send such a massive caravan of people seems to suggest that they have every intention of selecting Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
That's obviously bad news for the Browns, who select right after the Titans at second overall. Like Tennessee, Cleveland is desperate for a quarterback, and it's reasonable to assume general manager Andrew Berry would at least like an opportunity to draft Ward.
It's looking more and more likely that he won't get the chance. Recent reports have suggested that Ward is destined to go No. 1 overall in some capacity, whether that be to the Titans or a team trading up to get him. The latter idea is a moot point though, if Tennessee has honed in on the 22-year-old.
If Ward goes first, the Browns will have to weigh a handful of other options at No. 2, including Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. His teammate, Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter could also be in play.
