Browns Urged to Make Interesting Offensive Signing

The Cleveland Browns were recently urged to inquire about this former first-round pick ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Dylan Feltovich

Nov 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on a time out against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL season just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns are preparing to finalize their roster ahead of week one. And while fans are focusing on who will be part of the 53-man cutdown, there's one name that could be added to the mix.

Browns Wire's Cory Kinnan suggested on Monday that Cleveland should inquire about tight end Noah Fant, following his release from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

"The Browns have been quite vocal that they are looking to get two or three tight ends back on the field with frequency, returning to an offensive system that yielded fruitful results before the 2023 season," Kinnan wrote. "Fant fits their mold, both athletically and in their tendency to take flyers on former first rounders, but would also fill a need that will currently be battled out between Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates."

Making a move for a veteran tight end with first-round pedigree would make sense for Cleveland, especially with head coach Kevin Stefanski returning to play-calling duties this season. Stefanski's heavy play action, bootleg concepts usually require multiple tight ends on the field, and the Browns' depth at the position lacks firepower outside of David Njoku. This would also allow for 2025 third-round pick Harold Fannin Jr. to develop under two talented playmakers as a rookie.

If general manager Andrew Berry does sign Fant, the only issue that arises would be who to cut in the current room. While Fant makes for a solid weapon for Cleveland, the 27-year-old has struggled as a pass blocker throughout his career. Both Whiteheart and Bates have proven to be capable blocking tight ends, which makes the room an interesting watch heading into the season.

Dylan Feltovich
