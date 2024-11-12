Browns Urged to Make Major Offseason Trade
The Cleveland Browns are just 2-7 entering Week 11 NFL action. Coming off of their bye week, they are hopeful that they can get back on track with a big win over the New Orleans Saints on the road.
At this point in time, the team's outlook is extremely murky. No one knows what direction the Browns will choose to go.
First and foremost, the team will need to figure out what to do at the quarterback position.
Deshaun Watson is very clearly not the quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, he was not able to turn things around this season and then went down with a torn Achilles. Very few people if any want to see Cleveland start the 2024 NFL season with Watson penciled in as the starter.
With that in mind, a growing belief is that the Browns could take a quarterback with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Keeping that in mind, Cleveland is being urged to make a major offseason trade.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has suggested that Cleveland look to trade up in the draft for a quarterback.
"Even with the added investment of a trade-up, a rookie quarterback contract will go a long way in offsetting numbers that still exist in Watson's guaranteed contract, which has salary-cap hits of $72.9 million over the next two seasons. Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward are clear upgrades right now. The organization will need to swallow its pride to rid itself of the worst contract in NFL history."
Getting rid of Watson's contract won't be an easy task. More than likely, they'll end up having to pay him to sit on the sideline for the next two years. Unfortunately, that's the situation the front office has put the franchise in.
That being said, they can begin the healing process by bringing in the new quarterback of the future.
If they're going to take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, they need to get the best one they can. Making a move up in the draft for either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward would make a lot of sense.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of quarterback rumors surrounding the Browns. This is certainly an option that Cleveland should strongly consider.