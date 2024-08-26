Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue This Intriguing Veteran Defender
The Cleveland Browns boast one of the NFL's best cornerback trios in Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr., but beyond those three, things get kind of sticky.
The Browns don't have a ton of experience on their depth chart at the cornerback position, and we have already seen Cleveland having to deal with some injury issues at that spot with Ward recently going into concussion protocol.
As a result, the Browns could look to add a piece before the regular season, and Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department is urging the team to sign cornerback Adoree' Jackson.
Jackson spent the last three seasons with the New York Giants and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he played 14 games and registered 63 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, eight passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
The 28-year-old didn't exactly have the greatest yaer in coverage, posting a meager 48.6 grade at Pro Football Focus, but he has experience and has been a solid defensive back in the past.
Jackson, who played his collegiate football at USC, was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 18th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He spent the first four years of his career with the Titans, establishing himself as one of the more underrated cornerbacks in football.
Jackson then signed with the Giants in 2021 and had a couple of strong campaigns with the club before fading in 2023.
It should also be noted that Jackson is fairly injury-prone and has not played a full season since 2018.
We'll see if the Browns opt to try and add Jackson prior to Week 1.