Browns Urged to Trade for Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase in Shocking Proposal
The Cleveland Browns have been named in a ton of trade proposals recently. After the reports that they made an aggressive offer to trade for Brandon Aiyuk, other ideas have come up that would bring a star wide receiver to the Browns.
One of those ideas was a trade that would acquire CeeDee Lamb from the Dallas Cowboys. Now, another suggestion has been made that would be even more wild.
In a proposed trade from Bleacher Report, Cleveland would pull off a blockbuster trade with the division rival Cincinnati Bengals for star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Here is what the proposed trade package would look like:
Cleveland Browns Receive: Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals Receive: Amari Cooper, 2025 First-Round Pick, 2025 Fourth-Round Pick
If that trade were to be available, the Browns would pull the trigger without thinking twice. The Bengals, on the other hand, likely wouldn't have any interest at all.
Cooper would be a nice replacement for Cincinnati, but a first and fourth-round pick would be the breaking point. If the Bengals were to trade Chase, they would likely want an impact wide receiver and at least two high draft picks back in return. Perhaps a second-round pick replacing the fourth-round selection would make them think twice about the offer.
That being said, we can all dream right?
Chase would be a massive addition for the Cleveland offense. He is just 24 years old and has already become one of the NFL's most dangerous wide receivers.
During the 2023 season with Cincinnati, Chase ended up catching 100 passes for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.
Why would the Bengals even consider trading Chase? The only real reason would be not wanting to deal with the headache of a player already holding out with two years left on his current contract.
Outside of that one reason, trading him would make absolutely no sense.
Clearly, this trade isn't going to happen. It's a fun one to throw out there, but it's just not going to happen. Should Cincinnati actually be open to trading Chase, trading him within the division would be an almost certain no-go.
Even with that being a very true fact, the idea itself would make sense. If the Bengals were to trade him, the Browns could offer one of the top trade packages of any team in the NFL.