Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens rivalry has been rekindled in 2025
AFC North football is defined by fierce rivalries, but this week, all eyes are on the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. In this division, every team brings extra intensity, but the connection and animosity between Cleveland and Baltimore stands apart.
The Browns and Ravens have a well-known, storied, and intertwined history dating back to the inception of the Ravens, when Art Modell moved the team from Cleveland to Baltimore. Since then, the Ravens have been the better team, currently holding a 37-15 series lead over the Browns, while also gathering two Super Bowl titles during their time as an NFL franchise.
Cleveland, on the other hand, has been trying to put the pieces back together ever since the team was reintroduced to the NFL in 1999. Other than the bad blood, it hasn’t seemed like much of a rivalry, but this year's Week 2 matchup feels like it has a lot on the line despite the lopsided spread.
To get this renewed rivalry started, Baltimore is celebrating its 30th anniversary of the franchise on Sunday, which, for Browns fans, is rubbed salt into an old wound. Though most of the players in this game weren’t alive for it, or were too young to really remember this happening, Modell's move still means a great deal to the fans.
Dating back to 2021, the two teams have split the season matchups each year. This animosity fueled one of the Browns' three wins last season in a shocking last-second upset of the Ravens, who were also heavily favored in that game.
This confidence has carried over into this season, as reflected in the pregame remarks of Browns players. When asked about how difficult it would be to tackle Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Browns safety Grant Delpit replied, “Not hard.”
Later, in response to a question about being a massive underdog for this matchup, Delpit answered, “whoop-de-doo.”
Browns wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, also added to the pregame trash talk when asked about the Ravens' secondary, stating it posed “No challenges.”
These comments by Jeudy and Delpit prompted responses from both Derrick Henry and Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. Coupled with the storyline of Joe Flacco—a former Super Bowl-winning Ravens quarterback who lost his job to current Ravens star Lamar Jackson—Sunday’s matchup features some new and old faces, adding fuel to the rivalry.
Baltimore is heavily favored in M&T Bank Stadium for what could turn out to be a surprisingly competitive matchup, regardless of expert opinion, at the very least, this should be a very entertaining game.