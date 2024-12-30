Cleveland Browns Week 18 Kickoff Time With Ravens Revealed
When the dust finally settled on the Sunday games in Week 17, the Cleveland Browns learned their fate for their season finale with the Baltimore Ravens.
The NFL prioritized making Saturday all about meaningful games in the AFC North, as the Browns will kick things off from Baltimore at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in prime time at 8 p.m.
The altered schedule makes a lot of sense for the league as both games are important for the overall playoff picture. At 11-5, Baltimore is in the driver's seat to lock up another AFC North crown with a win on Saturday. Should they lose, however, Pittsburgh would be playing for the top spot in the division, and a home game in the first round, when they take the field against Cincy.
Speaking of the Bengals, at 8-8, they are playing for the final spot in the AFC playoff race. They need a win over the Steelers and a loss by the Denver Broncos to finish off a miraculous run back to the postseason. Should they complete the first leg of that, and beat Pittsburgh, they would then spend Sunday anxiously waiting and watching Denver's Week 18 matchup with Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. to learn their playoff fate.
As for the Browns, the rematch with Baltimore means something different to them. After Sunday, they currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. A win would change their positioning in the order pretty notably. But finishing the 2024 season with a loss would lock them into a top three pick next April