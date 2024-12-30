Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Week 18 Kickoff Time With Ravens Revealed

The Cleveland Browns wrap up the 2024 season in Baltimore against the Ravens, in a game that has major implications for the AFC North

Spencer German

Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) rushes for yards past a hold from guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) rushes for yards past a hold from guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

When the dust finally settled on the Sunday games in Week 17, the Cleveland Browns learned their fate for their season finale with the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL prioritized making Saturday all about meaningful games in the AFC North, as the Browns will kick things off from Baltimore at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in prime time at 8 p.m.

The altered schedule makes a lot of sense for the league as both games are important for the overall playoff picture. At 11-5, Baltimore is in the driver's seat to lock up another AFC North crown with a win on Saturday. Should they lose, however, Pittsburgh would be playing for the top spot in the division, and a home game in the first round, when they take the field against Cincy.

Speaking of the Bengals, at 8-8, they are playing for the final spot in the AFC playoff race. They need a win over the Steelers and a loss by the Denver Broncos to finish off a miraculous run back to the postseason. Should they complete the first leg of that, and beat Pittsburgh, they would then spend Sunday anxiously waiting and watching Denver's Week 18 matchup with Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. to learn their playoff fate.

As for the Browns, the rematch with Baltimore means something different to them. After Sunday, they currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. A win would change their positioning in the order pretty notably. But finishing the 2024 season with a loss would lock them into a top three pick next April

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News