Browns Weighing Major Draft Decision According To NFL Insider

With less than a month until the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are exploring all options with the No. 2 overall pick

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has a tough decision to make next month. With the team holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Berry and his staff must decide how best to utilize the selection.

The class's top quarterbacks, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, seem to be in play for the QB-needy Browns. So, too, are Penn State's Abdul Carter and Heisman-winning, two-way star Travis Hunter.

Berry's options don't stop there, though. The Browns' top executive could also consider shopping the pick to make a move up or down the board. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson the latter move is one the Browns are exploring.

Anderson's report comes in the aftermath of the New York Giants landing 13-year veteran Russell Wilson on a one-year deal on Tuesday. As she explained, the Wilson signing feels like a panic move, after hearing that the Browns are open to trading out of the second spot in the order.

Berry has always been open to moving around the board when it comes to the draft, so it's not all that surprising that he's at least thinking about it this year.

Still, with some major holes to address, particularly at quarterback, passing on a signal-caller to move down would certainly produce plenty of shock and disappointment from fans.

In what's considered a down year at the quarterback position in general, though, Berry could decide the value just isn't there for one and opt for acquiring more draft capital over the next two years instead.

