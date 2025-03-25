Ex-Browns QB Downplays Top Executive Skipping Cam Ward Pro Day
A number of the NFL's top executives converged on Coral Gables, Fla. on Monday to watch the top quarterback of the 2025 NFL Draft put on a show.
That includes the Cleveland Browns, who could have an opportunity to select Ward with the No. 2 overall pick if the Tennessee Titans decide to choose a different player with the first pick.
While the Titans had everyone from their coach, general manager and team president to their in-house video team present for the event, the Browns sent just one notable member of their front office staff: assistant general manager Glenn Cook.
The absence of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski was notable, though, opening up the Browns top brass to plenty of criticism for "skipping" the event.
Former Browns QB Brian Hoyer joined 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman show with Anthony Lima on Tuesday to address the situation. From his perspective, it's not the egregious issue some have made it out to be.
"I don't think it's that big of a deal," said Hoyer. "I know they had him in for a 30 visit, but It also could be one of those things that they just know if somehow some way Tennessee doesn't take Cam Ward, they know they're gonna take him with the No. 2 pick. There's no more due diligence that needs to be made."
Hoyer is definitely onto something when it comes to the evaluation process of Ward and other players entering the NFL Draft. At this point, the Browns have a pretty complete picture on how they feel about Ward that perhaps sending everyone to his Pro Day wasn't necessary.
There's also the fact that Cook spent his college days playing at the University of Miami, so in many respects, he's the perfect person to represent the organization at his Alma Mater.
Not only that, but all indications are that the Titans will use the No.1 pick to select Ward. If the Browns already feel as though that's a foregone conclusion it could be another reason they didn't feel the need to send an entire parade of reps to Florida.
