Browns Trade Proposal Sends Former Top Pick to 49ers
Perhaps one of the most likely Cleveland Browns players to be dealt this offseason is cornerback Greg Newsome II, especially considering that he was widely expected to be sent packing back at the NFL trade deadline.
Newsome's name has floated in trade speculation for the last year, as the former first-round pick is preparing to enter the final year of his contract.
With the Browns having Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. at the cornerback position, Newsome makes perfect sense as a trade piece, as it seems hard to imagine that Cleveland is going to pay all three in the future.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox feels that the San Francisco 49ers could represent a potential destination for Newsome, and he listed a Newsome-to-49ers trade among a handful of deals that could still happen this offseason.
"As previously mentioned, the Browns are entering a rebuilding phase and should be looking to shed salary," Knox wrote. "They could save $13.4 million in cap space by dealing Newsome, which is precisely why the 49ers should see if he can be acquired. San Francisco still has $21.7 million in available cap space."
Newsome played in 13 games this past season, logging 27 tackles, an interception and five passes defended. He managed just a 52.2 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus, posting a 54 coverage grade.
The 24-year-old actually displayed ample potential over his first three seasons in Cleveland, but he definitely took a step back in 2024. Plus, Newsome has had difficulty staying healthy, as he has had to play a full 17-game campaign.
Trading the Northwestern product would make plenty of sense, but how mcuh the Browns would be able to land in return for him is the question.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Ex-Browns QB Downplays Top Executive Skipping Cam Ward Pro Day
MORE: Browns Pressed to Make Risky Move With Perplexing Defender
MORE: Browns Urged to Make Bold Move, Add Two More QBs
MORE: Insider Breaks Browns Fans' Hearts With Major Trade Update
MORE: Browns Pass On Quarterback In New Three-Round Mock Draft