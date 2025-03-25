Browns Digest

ESPN Analyst Reveals Why Browns Are More Lucrative Than Giants For Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants may both have their sights set on drafting Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Spencer German

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders gestures after a touchdown against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders gestures after a touchdown against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After putting on a show during is Pro Day on Monday, Cam Ward is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

If so, that leaves the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3 to potentially duke it out over Colorado Buffaloes signal caller Shedeur Sanders.

There are plenty of on-field reasons why Sanders could be a great fit for both franchises. From an off-the-field standpoint, though, Sanders would become a bonafide NFL superstar in the Big Apple.

While New York may help Sanders' celebrity, one radio personality believes winning would mean more if he wound up in Cleveland.

Evan Cohen of ESPN's Unsportsmanlike Radio shared that stance during Tuesday's episode of the show. He even turned his take up a notch by suggesting Sanders winning a title would be bigger than Cleveland's most recent championship experience with one, LeBron James.

"If you win in Cleveland versus winning with the Giants, I think it's bigger winning in Cleveland," Cohen said. "They've never seen it, we've seen it many times."

"Bigger than LeBron. Easily! They would trade the Cavs championship right now for Shedeur winning a title."

It's definitely a bold statement, especially considering how memorable the Cleveland Cavaliers run to a championship was in 2016, with James leading an unlikely comeback to take down a 73-9 Golden State Warriors team.

However, Cohen may be onto something. Cleveland has always been considered a football town above all else. A Browns Super Bowl would spark a massive celebration throughout Northeast Ohio, perhaps even bigger than the Cavaliers championship parade.

Time will tell if the Browns believe Sanders is the quarterback who can make what's been only a dream to Browns fans a reality. If not, Deion Sanders' kin may be off becoming a star of his own in the city that never sleeps.

Published
Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

