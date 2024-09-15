Cleveland Browns Young Receiver Carted Off vs. Jacksonville
The Cleveland Browns saw wide receiver David Bell leave their Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the medical cart on Sunday.
Bell left the game on the Browns first drive of the second half after catching a short pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson in the flat on third-and-ten. The 2022 third-round pick was tackled from behind by Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armtead and spent a significant amount of time on the ground with trainers after the play.
Eventually, Cleveland called for the medical cart to escort Bell to the locker room with trainers holding his left leg in a pent position. Shortly after his departure from the field the team announced that he had suffered a hip injury and was out for the remainder of the game.
Prior to the injury Bell was having a quietly sold outing. The catch he made prior to the ailment was his third reception of the game, which resulted in 30 yards receiving on the day. Bell was also playing a pivotal role in the run game, throwing blocks down field throughout the afternoon.
After being waived by Cleveland ahead of Week 1, Bell found himself back on the Browns 53-man roster earlier this week as the team simultaneously placed several players on the IR.
In his third NFL season, bell entered 2024 having caught 38 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, bell had one of the best games of his career against Jacksonville, taking a short pass 41 yards for the first score of his career in what was a 31-27 win for Cleveland.