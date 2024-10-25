Cowboys Trade for Browns Star Nick Chubb in New Proposal
The Cleveland Browns could not have been more excited to welcome star running back Nick Chubb back to the field in Week 7.
He ended up carrying the football 11 times for 22 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a pass for 10 yards. It wasn't the biggest game, but seeing him score a touchdown was a special moment for both Chubb and the fans.
While having Chubb is nice, the Browns are just 1-6 on the season and are headed quickly towards a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A ton of trade rumors are also swirling around the team.
Even Myles Garrett has been mentioned in potential trade rumors.
Now, Chubb has been mentioned in a new trade idea as well. Seeing the star running back get traded just after making his return from a gruesome is nearly impossible to fathom, but nothing is ever impossible in the business that is the NFL.
Mike Jones and Jeff Howe of The Athletic took a look at a few deals that could make sense ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
One of those ideas would send Chubb to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-round pick. Obviously, that trade would not make the fans very happy.
Here is a brief excerpt of what Howe had to say about the potential trade:
"Whether or not the Browns are prepared to admit it, they need to give serious consideration to drafting a QB, and the extra third-rounder could aid that endeavor."
If Chubb were to be made available, the Cowboys would absolutely be a logical landing spot. Jerry Jones is always looking to make a big move if it makes sense. Dallas needs a running back.
Putting those things together make the Cowboys a logical destination. However, it's still very unlikely that Cleveland would trade Chubb at this point in time.
Clearly, this is all speculation and just looking at things that could make sense. With the Browns struggling and being far from being a contender, quite a few players could on the move. Chubb could be available for the right price, but he's one of the most unlikely players to be moved on the roster.
All of that being said, the NFL trade deadline can't get here soon enough. Fans simply want to know what Cleveland is going to do.
Don't expect to see Chubb on the move, but the speculation about him being a trade chip has begun.