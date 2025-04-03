Deshaun Watson Gets Cryptic In Response To Browns' Owner
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam caught everyone's attention at the annual owner's meetings earlier this week when he essentially slammed the door on the failed Deshaun Watson experiment.
Haslam called the move a "big swing and a miss," mentioned that they thought they found a quarterback but didn't, and referred to the situation as a "hole" the organization now has to dig itself out of.
The comments were therapeutic, in a sense, for many fans who disliked the trade for Watson in the first place. They also served as a symbolic turning of the page for the franchise, likely signaling the end of Watson's time in Cleveland, even though he'll be part of the team in 2025.
Watson isn't expected to play, though, next season, as he rehabs from a ruptured Achilles that he somehow retore after initially having surgery to repair the tendon n late October.
By all accounts, Watson is around the Browns facility working out while he recovers. A couple weeks back he even posted a video of himself on Instagram working out in a boot at the team headquarters.
Haslam's comments may have made things a little awkward while the embattled QB is still under contract and present with the team. So much so that Watson seemed to issue a response via social media, just days after Haslam spoke.
"maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me .." Watson wrote in his most recent Instagram post, accompanied by pictures of the 29-year-old working out in the Browns weight room.
There's no real explanation for what Watson is referring to, but given the timing, it's been speculated as a response to Haslam's "swing and a miss" comment.
Watson's agent, David Mulugheta also seemingly chimed in on the matter in the comment section, writing: "They hate you, then they love you then they hate you again. That’s why you never live for the applause. Lock in 4!"
It just wouldn't be the NFL offseason without cryptic social media posts.
