Browns Projected to Make Shocking NFL Draft Trade for New QB
Much has been made about the possibility of the Cleveland Browns selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft later this month, but maybe they'll ultimately use a different selection on a signal-caller?
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports thinks the Browns will take wide receiver Travis Hunter at No. 2, but he still thinks they'll be able to nab a quarterback in the first round by swinging a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 22nd pick.
Trapasso then predicts Cleveland to nab Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart at that spot.
"The Browns get who they believe can be their quarterback of the future, and make sure they don't miss him, moving from No. 33 to this spot to get him," Trapasso wrote.
Trapasso did not elaborate on what else the Browns would have to surrender in order to complete the deal with the Chargers, but Cleveland may be willing to part with some solid draft capital if it meant it could bag Dart while still landing Hunter.
Dart is a rising prospect with the draft approaching, as he has seen his stock increase significantly in recent weeks. He is coming off of a 2024 season in which he threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his passes. Additionally, he rushed for 495 yards and three scores.
The Browns certainly do not seem enamored with Shedeur Sanders, so there is a distinct chance that they will pass on a quarterback at No. 2. But perhaps their master plan all along is to trade back into the first round to land Dart.
