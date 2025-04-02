Cleveland Browns Could Hook Up for Pro Bowl Trade With Colts
The Cleveland Browns have been fairly quiet this offseason, which isn't too surprising given the fact that they entered free agency with very tight financial flexibility.
The Browns are primarily focused on the NFL Draft later this month, and with Cleveland holding the No. 2 overall pick, that's completely understandable.
However, the Browns should also be gauging the market for potential trades, and there is one team they should absolutely be contacting about a potential deal: the Indianapolis Colts.
Why? Because the Colts do not have a tight end right now, and with Anthony Richardson needing as much help as possible under center, they should be actively searching for one. Well, Cleveland's David Njoku could be the answer for Indianapolis.
Njoku has just one year remaining on his deal and seems like a prime trade candidate for the Browns, who should really be looking to retool at least somewhat after going just 3-14 in 2024. Njoku caught 64 passes for 505 yards and five yards in a disappointing season, one year after hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores en route to his first Pro Bowl.
To be fair to Njoku, Cleveland didn't exactly have an ideal quarterback situation this past season, so perhaps a change of scenery would really help him.
Yes, the Colts own the 14th overall pick in the draft, and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren has been heavily linked to them, but there is a significant chance that Warren will not be available when Indianapolis is on the clock.
In that case, the Colts may want to look for a more proven option at the position, and they may be able to pry Njoku away from the Browns if they offered a fourth-round draft pick.
It doesn't seem that likely that Cleveland will re-sign Njoku next offseason, so the Browns may want to cash in now while they still have the chance. And from Indy's perspective, Njoku will be a manageable 29 years old at the start of the 2025 campaign and would definitely bring ample help to an aerial attack that completed lacked production from the tight end position in 2024.
Whether or not Cleveland shops Njoku remains to be seen, but a Browns-Colts union would be the perfect match for a trade.
