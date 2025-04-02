Insider Delivers Startling NFL Draft Update for Browns
The Cleveland Browns are definitely one of the most intriguing teams to monitor heading into the NFL Draft, and what they decide to do at No. 2 could ultimately set the tone for everyone else.
It's looking more and more like the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the top pick, which will leave the Browns to determine whether or not they want to take Shedeur Sanders.
However, the prevailing thought at the moment is that Cleveland is not too keen on Sanders and may opt to take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the second overall pick.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has confirmed that line of thinking, telling NBC Sports Boston that the Browns probably won't be taking a quarterback in the first round. However, he feels they may circle back and nab a signal-caller on Day 2.
“The Browns and Giants have at least given off some signals over the last week or two that they could take position players—Hunter, Carter—at 2 and 3 and then double back on Day 2 and get quarterbacks," Breer said.
The question is, who would be available for Cleveland in the second and third rounds? Well, rumor has it that the Browns may be sweet on Jaxson Dart, the Ole Miss quarterback who has rocketed up draft boards in recent weeks. Other names like Jalen Milroe and maybe even Tyler Shough are possibilities.
Of course, the further down in the draft you select the quarterback, the greater the potential of a failed pick becomes, so Cleveland will have to be careful with how it proceeds later this month.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
