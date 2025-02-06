Myles Garrett Just Did the Cleveland Browns a Huge Favor
The Cleveland Browns obviously did not want this to happen. They didn't want Myles Garrett to request a trade, especially not publicly.
They also didn't plan on having to start a rebuild as soon as 2025.
But you know what? It's time for the Browns to embrace this harsh reality in the present in order to usher in a much brighter future, and Garrett is helping them do that by asking to be dealt.
Look: Cleveland isn't winning anytime soon. It just went 3-14, and its issues extend far beyond the quarterback position, which it can hope to solve by selecting either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in April.
The Browns also have a miserable financial situation, so they can't really hope to make any significant moves in free agency.
To be perfectly honest, Garrett forcing Cleveland's hand to trade him is the best thing that could have happened to the franchise. The Browns will land substantial draft capital and potentially a young player in exchange, clearing some money to kickstart the rebuilding process.
Not only that, but a Garrett trade may forge a path for Cleveland to also move other expensive players, such as cornerback Denzel Ward. Other candidates include tight end David Njoku, offensive lineman Joel Bitonio and fellow corner Greg Newsome II.
And that's just to name a few.
The Browns can just try to pretend that this past year never happened. At least as best as they can. And they can best achieve that by cleaning the slate and starting fresh.
Cleveland isn't going to win with Garrett. He is 29 years old, and he is now probably on the back end of his prime. The Browns simply are not prepared to put together a legitimate Super Bowl contender within the next couple of seasons. That's not how it works.
To put it plainly, Cleveland desperately needs to start over. It's really not complicated. It's just a matter of the front office coming to that realization.
Perhaps Garrett's trade demand will give the Browns the push they need to begin a new era.