Buffalo Bills Star Openly Recruiting Browns' Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns appear likely to end up trading superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett during the upcoming NFL offseason. After Garrett made his trade request public, a standoff could be on the way.
Seeing things end ugly between the Browns and Garrett would be a shame. Since his request, Cleveland has shown no interest in accomodating him.
However, it is highly unlikely that Garrett is going to change his stance at this point. Fighting the inevitable would just make for a horrific end to what has been an amazing partnership between the two parties. Unfortunately, the Browns should move him for the best offer they can find.
With that being said, where could Garrett end up?
One of the most talked about potential landing spots since the trade request was made has been the Buffalo Bills. They are just a piece or two away from a championship. Garrett could be that piece.
Dion Dawkins, a star offensive lineman for the Bills, has already started openly recruiting Garrett.
“Myles Garrett, right now, come rock with us. Let’s win a Super Bowl," Dawkins said.
While Buffalo certainly makes sense as a fit for Garrett, do they have enough to acquire him? It's highly unlikely that Cleveland will simply give him to a championship contender for a lower cost than another team is willing to offer.
Looking at what the Bills could offer, they hold the No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That simply isn't a very attractive pick compared to some of the other teams who could have interest.
In order to land a talent like Garrett, Buffalo would have to get creative. Plenty of other picks and possibly a player could convince the Browns to pull the trigger.
Obviously, the rumor mill is going to be full of Garrett rumors. The Bills are going to be attached to many of them.
However, it will be interesting to see what actually ends up happening. Cleveland should still end up getting a good return for Garrett. Buffalo simply might not have enough to get him.
