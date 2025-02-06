Browns Projected to Target Dynamic Myles Garrett Replacement
The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of the NFL over the last few days. Following the news of Myles Garrett's trade request, there has been a lot of speculation about what the future could hold for the franchise.
At this point in time, there is no telling whether or not the Browns will actually give in to his request. Cleveland would like to find a way to keep him, but that could be a losing battle.
Unfortunately, it's much more likely that the Browns will lose Garrett and have to focus on trying to replace him.
Of course, these rumors and the trade request have made Cleveland's No. 2 pick even more interesting. Many have thought that the Browns would target a quarterback, but could all of this change their way of thinking?
With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns could consider drafting Abdul Carter, who appears to have superstar potential as a pass rusher as well.
That is exactly what Pro Football Network sees happening. In their new mock draft, they have projected Cleveland to take Carter.
"The Browns still don’t seem to have a way out of the quarterback nightmare they got themselves into with Deshaun Watson. Additionally, considering Myles Garrett’s recent request to be traded, they are once again a team without a clear path forward," they wrote.
"When a team finds itself at the bottom of a rebuild, it never hurts to invest in high-value positions like EDGE rusher. Enter Abdul Carter. Carter can immediately step in as the heir to Garrett. He displays incredible athleticism and quickness off the edge. Carter generates pressure with an aggressive burst and strong pursuit. He is less of the bulldozer that Cleveland has grown accustomed to, but he stays fluid and is developing an increasingly impressive variety of pass rush moves."
During the 2024 college football season with Penn State, Carter ended up totaling 68 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four defended passes. He is a massive impact player, which is exactly what the Browns will need off the edge.
However, passing up on a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could come back to bite them.
In an ideal world, Cleveland would be able to move Garrett to a team like the New England Patriots. They could get the No. 4 pick from the Patriots and have a shot at Carter at No. 4.
Only time will tell, but the Browns have some tough decisions to make this offseason and they got even tougher with Garrett wanting out.
