D'Onta Foreman Expected Back With Browns After Being Airlifted To Hospital
The biggest goal for NFL franchises this time of year is to get their teams through training camp and the preseason healthy. Football is a grueling game though and that's often easier said than done.
On Thursday, the Browns were experienced quite the injury scare during the first fully padded practice of training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. Veteran running back D'Onta Foreman exited the session following a direct hit to the head and had to be placed on a backboard and carted off the field after experiencing neck pain, as an initial statement of the team revealed:
“During practice today, Browns RB D'Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain. The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received.”
Hours later, the team provided an update on the six-year veteran, revealing that after being taken to Roanoke, Va. for further evaluation he will be released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon and return to the team. The steps taken by the team were reported as precautionary according to those on the scene at their temporary practice facility.
The injury reportedly occurred during a special teams drill and left Foreman grabbing at his neck after a blow to the head. Despite being backboarded and placed in an ambulance near practice, Foreman was seen moving his hands and had feeling in all his extremities.
Foreman was one of the Browns key additions this offseason as they looked to build a deep running back room around Nick Chubb, who continues working his way back from a serious knee injury. With Chubb opening up camp on the team's physically unable to perform list, Foreman has seen a healthy number of snaps rotating in with Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, John Kelly Jr. and Aidan Robbins. Running back Nyheim Hines also started camp injured as a non-football injury list designation, rehabbing from a serious knee injury of his own.
The 28-year-old has also been getting plenty of work as a returner at camp. Last year Foreman played in Chicago rushing for 425 yards and 4 touchdowns, while catching 11 passes for 77 yards and another score as part of a timeshare backfield.