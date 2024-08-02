Elijah Moore Becomes Latest Browns Player To Suffer Concerning Injury At Camp
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to dodge a bullet for a second straight day when it comes to players dealing with head injuries.
During the team's final training camp practice from the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W/ Va., wide receiver Elijah Moore became the latest Browns player to endure a head injury in as many days. According to those on the scene, the injury occurred after backup QB Jameis Winston targeted Moore over the middle during 11-on-11 work and the 24-year-old wideout took a tumble while being defended by Denzel Ward.
Following the play, Moore was slow to get up after banging his head on the turf. He eventually made his way off the field with the Browns training staff. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed after practice that the former Jets wideout was being evaluated for a concussion.
The always scary news comes one day after running back D'Onta Foreman left practice following a direct hit to the head on Thursday. The six-year veteran actually wound up being immobilized on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke for further evaluation. Fortunately, Foreman wound up being released later in the day and was back with the team, although not practicing Friday.
"[He's] better," Stefanski said. "Obviously very, very scary. Credit to our medical staff, you're always being cautious there and they followed protocols and made sure that he got great treatment. Saw him when he got back, was tired. Getting plenty of rest but scary and thank God he's okay."
Stefanski wasn't ready to designate Foreman with any type of timeline for return other than to say they're "working through those things." The same could be said with Moore at the moment. While his incident seemed far less serious, it's unclear if he'll be ready to practice with the team on Sunday when they continue training camp back home in Berea.