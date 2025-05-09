ESPN Insider Suggests Potential QB Trade for Browns
The Browns shocked many when they selected both Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. Veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco are also on the roster, but the long-term potential from one of Cleveland's rookie quarterbacks could influence head coach Kevin Stefanski's decision of who will win the starting job.
It's shaping up to be an open quarterback competition, and ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler said Friday that the Browns could potentially look to trade one of their four passers if the right situation presents itself.
"Shedeur Sanders will have every opportunity to make his impression and to make this team," Fowler said on ESPN's NFL Live show. "The Browns also look at quarterbacks, like all positions, like currency, like value. They can trade one of these guys in August if they play well in the preseason."
Fowler also shined some light on the Browns' pre-draft process and meetings with Sanders, which have been the subject of rumors after the quarterback's slide in the NFL Draft.
"The word around the league was that he had a tough time in some of his interviews with other teams; that was not the Browns' experience," Fowler said. "They felt good about him. They felt that he was a good person, that he's accurate on the field. There's some things to like, but he has to beat out Dillon Gabriel."
Gabriel and Sanders began practicing at the Browns' rookie minicamp on Friday, where they got the opportunity to train with their teammates and coaches for the first time.