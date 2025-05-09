Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Make Two Rookie Contract Moves on Friday

The Browns have two draft picks locked in for the next four years.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns began rookie minicamp on Friday, getting their first on-field look at their newest draftees. Shortly after Day 1 of practice concluded, the team signed a pair of picks to their rookie deals.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who the Browns drafted with the first pick in the second round at No. 33 overall, agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year deal, according to ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi. Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins, the No. 34 overall pick, made history on Thursday as the first second-rounder ever to sign a fully guaranteed rookie contract, which previously only went to first-round picks. Now, Schwesinger follows Higgins with a similar deal.

Schwesinger's contract is reportedly worth $11.78 million, which comes out to an average of $2.94 million annually.

Cleveland also inked running back Dylan Sampson to his rookie contract, with details of the four-year deal yet to be released. The Browns drafted Sampson with the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round out of Tennessee, pairing him with second-round running back Quinshon Judkins.

The team announced the signings in a social media post on Friday evening.

With Schwesinger and Sampson under contract, the Browns have five unsigned rookies from their 2025 NFL Draft class. First-round defensive lineman Mason Graham, Judkins, third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr., third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders will all likely sign their rookie contracts in the coming days.

The Browns' rookie minicamp will continue until Sunday, May 11.

