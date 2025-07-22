Browns Digest

Browns Should Steer Clear of Odd Move for Former First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns have been linked to a rather odd move for a former first-round draft pick heading into NFL training camp, and it's one they should avoid.

Matthew Schmidt

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry watches practice during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
If there is one area in which the Cleveland Browns are very much set heading into 2025, it's tight end. The Browns already have David Njoku, and they selected Harold Fannin Jr. in the NFL Draft.

However, the Browns have been linked to a rather odd player who was just released by his team: former Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant.

The question is, why?

Not only has Fant never been known as a good blocker, but he has also been vastly disappointing as a weapon. The former first-round pick caught 48 passes for 500 yards and a touchdown last season and managed just 32 catches for 414 yards without reaching the end zone the year prior.

The University of Iowa product showed some promise early on in his career with the Denver Broncos, but the Broncos traded him to the Seahawks after just three seasons because they clearly were not exactly enamored with him.

Fant's days in Seattle were tepid, to say the least, and it seems hard to imagine that he is suddenly going to develop into a consistent playmaker heading into his age-28 season.

If anything, the Browns should be looking for a way to get Fannin more touches, which could ultimately include trading Njoku down the line. They really shouldn't be aiming to bring in another pass-catcher at the position. Especially not one like Fant.

Cleveland was also connected to Kyle Pitts earlier in the offseason, and even that seemed strange. But Pitts would have certainly been a much more interesting addition than Fant.

It's true that the Browns more weapons, but they should be more focused on adding another wide receiver rather than bringing in another player at a spot that is already pretty full.

There is absolutely no reason for Cleveland to pursue Fant at this time. The only way it would be appropriate is if it traded Njoku before the season.

Matthew Schmidt
