Former NFL Star Reveals Bold Prediction for Browns' Forgotten Defender
Last year, the Cleveland Browns were expecting big things from rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., but some off-the-field issues and a knee injury sabotaged his debut campaign.
Browns fans have kind of forgotten about Hall heading into his sophomore season, as everyone has been so focused on Shedeur Sanders and Myles Garrett. But Hall remains on the roster, and he could make a big impact in 2025, especially with Dalvin Tomlinson gone.
Former Cleveland cornerback Hanford Dixon has dropped a bold prediction for Hall, and it seems safe to say that he is excited to watch the Ohio State product this coming fall.
"You know, all his problems, he's gotten it behind him, and I think he's going to come in here, and he's going to be raring, and he's going to be ready to go," Dixon said on his show. "This kid has learned about everything, I'm pretty sure, and I'm telling you: he wants to come in here and show everybody he's a player."
The Browns liked Hall enough to select him in the second round of the NFL Draft last April, but he only got to play in eight games during his first season, logging 14 tackes and a sack.
Hall displayed significant potential at Ohio State, but there is also no doubt that he entered the professional level very raw. Perhaps a year of experience under his belt — even if it wasn't a full season — will help the 22-year-old enjoy a breakout campaign in 2025.
