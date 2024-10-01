Packers Urged To Poach Intriguing Browns' Piece
So far this season, the Cleveland Browns have been a massive disappointment. After yet another failure in Week 4, losing on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team sits at just 1-3.
With that in mind, there are growing rumblings that the Browns could look at making some moves. One of them could be trading star veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Looking farther into the future, an NFC contender is being urged to poach a Cleveland running back during the offseason.
Bleacher Report has suggested that the Green Bay Packers should look to land Browns' running back D'Onta Foreman in 2025 NFL free agency.
"While he hasn't gotten much playing time with the Browns this season, the seven-year pro racked up 425 yards and four touchdowns in nine games with the Bears last year and had 914 yards and five touchdowns with the Panthers in 2022. He could be a good complement to Jacobs and should be a relatively cheap pickup in free agency."
Foreman has not made a big impact for Cleveland so far this season.
In four games, Foreman has carried the football 20 times for 49 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards. Those clearly aren't elite numbers.
Back in the 2022 NFL season with the Carolina Panthers, Foreman showed off the best season of his career. He carried the ball 203 times for 914 yards and five touchdowns.
When given a sizable role, Foreman has shown he can make an impact.
More than likely, the Browns won't be looking to bring Foreman back. Ideally, they'll have a healthy Nick Chubb and either Jerome Ford or a rookie as their primary backup. That would make losing him to the Packers a much less impactful situation.
Green Bay also has a rookie that they're very high on in MarShawn Lloyd who projects to be the backup to Josh Jacobs next season. They may not end up even having interest in signing Foreman.
All of that being said, this could be something to keep an eye on when the offseason arrives.